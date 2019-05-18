Proud mum-of-two Eva Mendes thinks motherhood is ''the best'', and she has loved every second of raising daughters Esmeralda and Amada.
Eva Mendes thinks motherhood is ''the best''.
The 45-year-old actress has daughters Esmeralda, four, and Amada, two, with her partner Ryan Gosling and loves every second of raising her kids.
She said: ''Everything about motherhood is the best.''
However, the 'Place Beyond the Pines' star admitted caring for her daughters means she doesn't have as much time for herself as she used to.
She told HELLO! magazine: ''As a new mom, I heavily relied on concealer. And I no longer have the me-time I used to have, so I'm basically down to prioritising a few of my favourite beauty products.''
However, there are some treatments Eva still ''indulges'' in to keep looking good, though she believes beauty comes ''from within''.
She revealed: ''Beauty starts from within - and drink a ton of water. I like to indulge in laser and radio frequency treatments.''
And Eva ''respects'' the women who are able to prioritise themselves because of the lessons passed down from her own mother, Eva Perez Suarez.
She said: ''My mother grew up in the 1950s and would tell me a woman should never leave the house without her hair set and lipstick on and although I don't follow that completely, it's always there with me.
''I respect women who make themselves a priority, women who take time to care for themselves first so that they can take care of those they love.''
The 'Ghost Rider' actress looks to nature to recentre herself and appreciate the ''good'' that is around her.
She added: ''I have to constantly remind myself to be true to who I am.
''I often look to nature to find truth, it makes me grateful for the beauty in things all around and this helps me to feel replenished and appreciate all that is good.''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Mainstream audiences may be disappointed that this isn't a gritty thriller pitting the acting talents...
Luke Glanton is a stunt motorcyclist who currently works with a carnival where he performs...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
Single mom Grace struggles to be there for her adolescent daughter Ansiedad while she manages...
Writer Joanna and real estate agent Michael have been married for four years and live...
Writer-turned-director Tadjedin takes a slightly stagey approach to the theme of marital trust with this...
Director Lin and writer Morgan throw literally everything at the screen in this loud, meaty,...
A sharp script sets this fast and furious action comedy apart from other brainless summer...
A loose remake of Abel Ferrara's 1992 immorality tale, this film becomes bizarrely comical as...
Terrence McDonagh is a cop who's not really known for his courageous acts but when...
It's been too long since we've had a proper comic book superhero on the screen....
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...