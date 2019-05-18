Eva Mendes thinks motherhood is ''the best''.

The 45-year-old actress has daughters Esmeralda, four, and Amada, two, with her partner Ryan Gosling and loves every second of raising her kids.

She said: ''Everything about motherhood is the best.''

However, the 'Place Beyond the Pines' star admitted caring for her daughters means she doesn't have as much time for herself as she used to.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''As a new mom, I heavily relied on concealer. And I no longer have the me-time I used to have, so I'm basically down to prioritising a few of my favourite beauty products.''

However, there are some treatments Eva still ''indulges'' in to keep looking good, though she believes beauty comes ''from within''.

She revealed: ''Beauty starts from within - and drink a ton of water. I like to indulge in laser and radio frequency treatments.''

And Eva ''respects'' the women who are able to prioritise themselves because of the lessons passed down from her own mother, Eva Perez Suarez.

She said: ''My mother grew up in the 1950s and would tell me a woman should never leave the house without her hair set and lipstick on and although I don't follow that completely, it's always there with me.

''I respect women who make themselves a priority, women who take time to care for themselves first so that they can take care of those they love.''

The 'Ghost Rider' actress looks to nature to recentre herself and appreciate the ''good'' that is around her.

She added: ''I have to constantly remind myself to be true to who I am.

''I often look to nature to find truth, it makes me grateful for the beauty in things all around and this helps me to feel replenished and appreciate all that is good.''