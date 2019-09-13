Eva Mendes finds motherhood so ''beautiful and maddening'' and she is ''thankful'' that she has an opportunity to stay at home with her kids.
The 'Ghost Rider' star - who has Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling - absolutely loves being a mother and is ''thankful'' that she has an opportunity to stay at home with her kids.
She said: ''It's so fun and beautiful and maddening. It's so hard, of course. But it's like that feeling of ... you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, 'We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.' I'm so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them.''
Eva and her children have been taking part in a range of activities - everything from gardening to arts and crafts to music.
She told Access Daily: ''I'm a city girl but I just decided, 'Wouldn't it be great to start gardening and go pick the fruit from the garden?' So we did strawberries, cucumbers, tomatoes ... the girls went out to the garden every day and watered it. We were so excited. They just like a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of painting. We have instruments around. They pick them up, and we can't say they actually play anything, but it's just a playful environment.''
Eva had revealed motherhood has made her ''care less'' but ''care more'' too.
She explained: ''I don't know. I guess I'm still in it. I'm still new to the game. I feel like in a way it makes me care less because of priorities obviously but at the same time it makes me care more. Even though I have less time to think about what I'm wearing for my day or how to put something together, I think of it more in a sense of even if I'm not with my kids, I'm always representing them. It's always on my mind. I'm somebody's mother and I need to act accordingly. There's an intense amount of pressure that I feel but it's good pressure.''
