Eva Mendes lets her kids wear what they want as she thinks they ''have the right''.
Eva Mendes lets her kids wear what they want.
The 'Ghost Rider' star - who has Esmeralda, three, and Amada, 22 months, with her partner Ryan Gosling - isn't worried about what her toddlers choose to wear because they ''have the right''.
She said: ''Thank God there's no fashion talk. But I let them wear whatever they want. They have the right ... they want to wear jammies all day or if they want to go in a costume to the market , I let them do that stuff ... I let them win that battle. That's the easy one. I'm trying to get them to eat broccoli. That's the one I want to win. They can wear whatever they want.''
And the 44-year-old actress thinks motherhood has made her ''care less'' but ''care more'' too.
She added to E! News: ''I don't know. I guess I'm still in it. I'm still new to the game. I feel like in a way it makes me care less because it prioritises everything obviously but at the same time it makes me care more. Even though I have less time to think about what I'm wearing for my day or how to put something together, I think of it more in a sense of even if I'm not with my kids, I'm always representing them. It's always on my mind. I'm somebody's mother and I need to act accordingly. There's an intense amount of pressure that I feel but it's good pressure.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Mainstream audiences may be disappointed that this isn't a gritty thriller pitting the acting talents...
Luke Glanton is a stunt motorcyclist who currently works with a carnival where he performs...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
Single mom Grace struggles to be there for her adolescent daughter Ansiedad while she manages...
Writer Joanna and real estate agent Michael have been married for four years and live...
Writer-turned-director Tadjedin takes a slightly stagey approach to the theme of marital trust with this...
Director Lin and writer Morgan throw literally everything at the screen in this loud, meaty,...
A sharp script sets this fast and furious action comedy apart from other brainless summer...
A loose remake of Abel Ferrara's 1992 immorality tale, this film becomes bizarrely comical as...
Terrence McDonagh is a cop who's not really known for his courageous acts but when...
It's been too long since we've had a proper comic book superhero on the screen....
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...