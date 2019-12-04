Eva Mendes thinks physical shops are a ''dying breed''.

The 'Place Beyond the Pines' actress - who has Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with husband Ryan Gosling - admitted it ''means a lot'' to have her New York & Company fashion line stocked in actual stores because it reminds her of hanging out at the mall with her friends as a teenager.

She told HOLA! USA magazine: ''I grew up in the '80s and '90s, and as soon as I turned 12, my mom would let me go to the mall with my girlfriends because it was only a few blocks away.

''I have a very strict Cuban family, and all we would do is hang out in malls. So the fact that I'm in an actual brick & mortar store means a lot to me because it is a dying breed.''

The 45-year-old star credits her mother and older sisters for her interest in fashion.

She said: ''I have two sisters that are older than me, and I remember seeing them and my mom when they would put a little bit of effort into what they were wearing. I would stare at them, and I loved to see them feel good about wearing something beautiful.''

And Eva bonds with her mom by talking about her parent's favourite Latina fashion icons from the past.

She said: ''My mom helps me with a lot of women that I personally didn't know growing up.

''I get a lot of inspiration from Latin women from that era, and then me and my mom will start to talk and look up to stuff, and it's just fun. That's a way for me and my mom to bond.''