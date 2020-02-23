'Place Beyond the Pines' star Eva Mendes is ''proud'' of her age.
Eva Mendes is ''proud'' of her age.
The 'Place Beyond the Pines' star recently hit back at a troll who said she was ''getting old'' and she is shocked by the public reaction to her response.
She said: ''I was excited by the reaction because in no way do I think that person that left that comment about me getting old was being malicious. I do not think it was a malicious comment, but I think it's more dangerous because it wasn't malicious because it's just ingrained in society that getting older is something we should either fear or be ashamed of. And I think the whole thing about not asking a woman what her age is archaic. It's like you can ask me my age and I will happily tell you, I'll be shocked, somewhat shocked. I'm about to turn 46 and that's somewhat shocking to me. But I'm proud of that.''
The 45-year-old actress - who has Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with her partner Ryan Gosling - feels ''empowered'' when she says she has 46 years of experience rather than says she is 46-years-old.
She added to People magazine: ''I wanted to make sure to get back to that person because I had something to say and I felt like, look, you mean this, I don't think it was malicious but you mean it kind of like an insult.'' I want to show you that I take it as a compliment because I'm still here. And I have, you know, instead of saying I am 46, I wish we could change it and I wish I could say, 'I have 46 years to me' because in Spanish it's very beautiful. It says you say, 'Tengo cuarenta seis años' I have 46 years and in English I know, it's a little, you know it's semantics but it's important. It's like I don't feel 46 but I do feel like I have 46 years of experience to me. I just find that so empowering.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Mainstream audiences may be disappointed that this isn't a gritty thriller pitting the acting talents...
Luke Glanton is a stunt motorcyclist who currently works with a carnival where he performs...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
Single mom Grace struggles to be there for her adolescent daughter Ansiedad while she manages...
Writer Joanna and real estate agent Michael have been married for four years and live...
Writer-turned-director Tadjedin takes a slightly stagey approach to the theme of marital trust with this...
Director Lin and writer Morgan throw literally everything at the screen in this loud, meaty,...
A sharp script sets this fast and furious action comedy apart from other brainless summer...
A loose remake of Abel Ferrara's 1992 immorality tale, this film becomes bizarrely comical as...
Terrence McDonagh is a cop who's not really known for his courageous acts but when...
It's been too long since we've had a proper comic book superhero on the screen....
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...