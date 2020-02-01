Eva Mendes is ''grateful everyday'' that she is ageing.

The 'Place Beyond the Pines' star - who has Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling - hit back at a troll who said she was ''getting old''.

In response to the fan, she wrote: ''Yes you're right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I'm ageing. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here. (sic)''

Eva previously revealed motherhood has made her ''care less'' but ''care more'' too.

She explained: ''I don't know. I guess I'm still in it. I'm still new to the game. I feel like in a way it makes me care less because of priorities obviously but at the same time it makes me care more. Even though I have less time to think about what I'm wearing for my day or how to put something together, I think of it more in a sense of even if I'm not with my kids, I'm always representing them. It's always on my mind. I'm somebody's mother and I need to act accordingly. There's an intense amount of pressure that I feel but it's good pressure.''

And the 45-year-old actress finds motherhood so ''beautiful and maddening''.

The 'Ghost Rider' star shared: ''It's so fun and beautiful and maddening. It's so hard, of course. But it's like that feeling of ... you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, 'We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.' I'm so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them.''