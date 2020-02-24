Eva Mendes admits she finds Instagram ''kind of stressful'' but does like to use it to ''connect'' with other women.
Eva Mendes finds Instagram ''kind of stressful''.
The '2 Fast 2 Furious' star admits she isn't a big fan of social media but she does use it to ''connect'' with other women, which she does enjoy.
She said: ''I do not like posting things for Instagram. It's kind of stressful for me. I don't enjoy it but I love connecting to women.''
Eva has her own fashion collections and said it was ''obvious'' for her to include plus sizes and she is ''so excited'' that her girls - Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, who she has with her partner Ryan Gosling - will grow up in a world where they ''get to see so much more diversity''.
Speaking at the Create and Cultivate summit over the weekend, she added: ''I've always thought the fashion industry was a bit archaic in that way. I never understood why there was really only one form of beauty, and I'm just so excited that my girls are going to grow up in a world where they get to see so much more diversity. My two little girls are already these two self-empowered little women. I'm just like, 'Oh my Gosh. I just need to get out of their way.'''
Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted she is ''proud'' of her age.
She said: ''I was excited by the reaction because in no way do I think that person that left that comment about me getting old was being malicious. I do not think it was a malicious comment, but I think it's more dangerous because it wasn't malicious because it's just ingrained in society that getting older is something we should either fear or be ashamed of. And I think the whole thing about not asking a woman what her age is archaic. It's like you can ask me my age and I will happily tell you, I'll be shocked, somewhat shocked. I'm about to turn 46 and that's somewhat shocking to me. But I'm proud of that.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Mainstream audiences may be disappointed that this isn't a gritty thriller pitting the acting talents...
Luke Glanton is a stunt motorcyclist who currently works with a carnival where he performs...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
Single mom Grace struggles to be there for her adolescent daughter Ansiedad while she manages...
Writer Joanna and real estate agent Michael have been married for four years and live...
Writer-turned-director Tadjedin takes a slightly stagey approach to the theme of marital trust with this...
Director Lin and writer Morgan throw literally everything at the screen in this loud, meaty,...
A sharp script sets this fast and furious action comedy apart from other brainless summer...
A loose remake of Abel Ferrara's 1992 immorality tale, this film becomes bizarrely comical as...
Terrence McDonagh is a cop who's not really known for his courageous acts but when...
It's been too long since we've had a proper comic book superhero on the screen....
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...