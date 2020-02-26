Hollywood star Eva Mendes has revealed she wants to play a Disney villain.
The 45-year-old actress - who has kids Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with Ryan Gosling - has insisted she still loves acting and even though she hasn't appeared on the big screen since 2014's 'Lost River', Eva is now eyeing up a very specific role.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme.
''There's just so many things I won't do. Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list.
''I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all.
''So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney'. That's all that's left.''
Eva then revealed she's eyeing up a villainous role, rather than that of a princess.
She said: ''I'm more of the villain kinda type of girl. I'm more of the Ursula type ... I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun.''
Meanwhile, Eva recently admitted she finds Instagram ''kind of stressful''.
The '2 Fast 2 Furious' star isn't a big fan of social media - but she still uses the photo-sharing platform to ''connect'' with other women.
She said: ''I do not like posting things for Instagram. It's kind of stressful for me. I don't enjoy it but I love connecting to women.''
Eva has her own fashion collections, and insisted it was ''obvious'' for her to include plus sizes in her range.
The Hollywood star also feels ''excited'' that her girls will grow up in a world where they ''get to see so much more diversity''.
She explained: ''I've always thought the fashion industry was a bit archaic in that way.
''I never understood why there was really only one form of beauty, and I'm just so excited that my girls are going to grow up in a world where they get to see so much more diversity.''
