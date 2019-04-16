Eva Mendes has the ''worst attitude'' about going to the gym.

The 45-year-old actress - who has daughters Esmeralda, four, and Amada, two, with Hollywood hunk Ryan Gosling - credits her ''vanity'' for making her work out every week, and admitted that she is ''envious'' of women who enjoy keeping fit because she ''kicks and screams'' throughout all of her sessions.

Appearing on the May cover of Women's Health magazine, she said: ''I'm envious of women who enjoy working out, because I have the worst attitude about it. My vanity gets me to the gym -- and obviously health reasons -- but I'm kicking and screaming the whole way through.''

And Eva, who has high blood sugar, can never keep any treats in her home to satisfy her sweet tooth.

She added: ''I have blood work done at least twice a year because I have high blood sugar, and high cholesterol runs in my family, I'm not squeaky-clean healthy. I have a sweet tooth, so I can't keep anything in the house.''

The 'Place Beyond The Pines' star met her long-time partner Gosling in 2011, and the brunette beauty revealed that children were not on the cards for her until she meat her beau and it all ''made sense''.

She said: ''It was the furthest thing from my mind. Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.''

And Eva credits the couple's ''families'' for being an ''amazing'' support system and helping them raise their two daughters.

Opening up about the raising the tots: ''Family. We have an amazing support group: Ryan's mom, my mom, Ryan's and my sisters. It's a village that helped us. My heart goes out to women who do this alone. I basically come from a single-parent household; although I love my dad, my mom mostly raised four of us on her own.''