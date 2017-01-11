Janelle Monae wowed stylish Eva Mendes with her Golden Globes gown.
The Latin style icon took to Instagram on Monday (09Jan17) to share her thoughts on which stars she thought were the best dressed at Sunday night's (08Jan17) prizegiving, and she heaped praise on singer/actress Janelle for her sequinned black and white Armani Prive dress.
However, Eva, who watched the televised ceremony at home, also used the opportunity to subtly acknowledge her boyfriend Ryan Gosling's sweet dedication to her, during which he referred to the actress as "my lady" as he picked up the Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for La La Land.
Alongside a photo of Hidden Figures star Janelle on the red carpet, Eva wrote: "Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night. But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look."
Eva and Ryan, who have been dating since 2011, have always kept their personal lives private and The Notebook hunk's loving tribute to the mother of his two children marked one of his most public confessions of affection to date.
He didn't mention Eva by name, but thanked her for allowing him the opportunity to have fun making the movie musical while she was "raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer".
He added, "If she hadn't taken all that on, so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."
Ryan concluded his heartfelt speech by dedicating his award to the memory Eva's late brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who passed away on 17 April (16), almost two years after he was diagnosed with throat cancer, as Eva and Ryan were preparing to become parents for a second time.
