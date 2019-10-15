Eva Mendes gets her hair cut at budget salon chain Supercuts.
Eva Mendes gets her hair cut at Supercuts.
The 45-year-old actress admitted she visits the budget chain ''every once in a while'' when her locks need a trip.
She shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a salon chair with the company name emblazoned on her protective cape and wrote: ''''Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile. Y que?! (and what?!).(sic)''
This isn't the first time Eva has shown her eye for a bargain as the 'Place Beyond the Pines' star recently recalled the $15 dress she wore to her first-ever Toronto International Film Festival.
Alongside a photo from the event, she wrote on Instagram: ''My first time at TIFF. No stylist. Dressed myself. This vintage dress cost me like $15. My own bag and jewelry.
''I wasn't doing a ''red carpet pose''. No I don't long for that time, I just liked the simplicity of it all.(sic)''
Eva recently revealed she finds her young daughters, Esmeralda, five, and three-year-old Amada - who she has with partner Ryan Gosling - ''inspiring''
because they have a sense of ''freedom'' that means they ''don't care'' what other people think.
She said: ''I find them so inspiring, because they just don't care. They care, in the best way. They'll just be like, 'Can I wear socks on my hands today?' And I'm like, 'Yes, of course you can wear socks on your hands today.' So we make that happen.
''Or they'll get a Halloween costume that we have hanging out and they'll wear that with pyjama pants and a headband, and it's so cool. It's just such a freedom.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Mainstream audiences may be disappointed that this isn't a gritty thriller pitting the acting talents...
Luke Glanton is a stunt motorcyclist who currently works with a carnival where he performs...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
Single mom Grace struggles to be there for her adolescent daughter Ansiedad while she manages...
Writer Joanna and real estate agent Michael have been married for four years and live...
Writer-turned-director Tadjedin takes a slightly stagey approach to the theme of marital trust with this...
Director Lin and writer Morgan throw literally everything at the screen in this loud, meaty,...
A sharp script sets this fast and furious action comedy apart from other brainless summer...
A loose remake of Abel Ferrara's 1992 immorality tale, this film becomes bizarrely comical as...
Terrence McDonagh is a cop who's not really known for his courageous acts but when...
It's been too long since we've had a proper comic book superhero on the screen....
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...