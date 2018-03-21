Eva Mendes wants her Avon perfumes to empower women.

The 44-year-old-actress launched her own fragrance line with Avon at the start of this year named the EVE Discovery perfumes, and the scents - which are called Elegance, Alluring and Confidence - were created with confident women who want to switch up their scents to reflect their moods in mind

Speaking to Glamour.com, she said: ''Eve Discovery fragrances are so long-lasting, the scents remain all day long. I want women who wear them to feel powerful, confident in their femininity, independent, and self-assured. I would love them to embrace who they are and celebrate each moment of their own unique lives. And, of course, always have fun!''

The 'Hitch' star admits her favourite way to wear perfume is by spritzing the scent through her brunette locks to leave a ''luxurious'' scent behind her wherever she goes.

She said: ''With so many ever-changing facets that make up who we are, why be defined by just one perfume? I'm very occasion-based when it comes to fragrances. I love to adapt according to the moment I want to experience. I love to spray my favourite fragrance on my wrists and on the back of my neck. My secret is spraying fragrance in my hair. It leaves a beautiful trail behind and feels so luxurious.''

And the Cuban star said her secret for youthful skin and glossy hair is to indulge in a mix of professional treatments and DIY remedies to keep her looking fresh.

She said: ''My secret hack for smooth skin is a mild laser treatment. It helps with smoothness and discolouration.

''I only wash my hair twice a week, and once a month I do a coconut oil mask. I let my hair sit in coconut oil overnight and then wash it out in the morning.

''When in a pinch, I make my own exfoliator by adding sea salt in plain yogurt. It really works! I also use baking soda to polish my teeth; it feels great.''

Eva shares three-year-old Esmeralda and 23-month-old Amada with her partner Ryan Gosling, and although her kids keep her busy she but she makes time to stay in great shape by lifting weights and doing cardio workouts.

She explained: ''When it comes to my wellness routine, I like doing weights and running. Lifting weights is good for my body type. I also take fish oil supplements.''