Eva Marie has quit WWE.

The 32-year-old professional wrestler - whose full name is Natalie Marie Coyle - has taken to social media to say a ''bittersweet goodbye'' to the professional wrestling company, which she has been a part of since 2016.

The star shared a picture of her sporting a red two-piece to match her flame-coloured hair whilst in the ring on her Twitter account, which she captioned: ''Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE. Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever (sic).''

Although Eva was previously suspended for 30 days for violating the Wellness Policy, the red-headed beauty and WWE have both ''mutually agreed'' it is time for the pair to ''contractually part ways''.

In a statement shared on WWE.com, it read: ''Eva Marie and WWE have mutually agreed to contractually part ways as of today, Aug. 4, 2017.''

And there is no bad blood between the 'Total Divas' star and WWE as they have wished her all the best for her future.

The statement continued: ''WWE wishes Eva the best in all of her future endeavours''.

This news comes shortly after Eva claimed she couldn't take on other job opportunities because they wouldn't give her the time off to be ''on the road'' as much as she needed to be to commit to her role as a ''full-time WWE talent''.

She previously said: ''[Other projects] don't allow me to be on the road as much as you need to be when you are a full-time WWE talent.''

However, it is unknown whether Eva will return to star on the popular E! programme as earlier this year it was reported she would not be taking part in series seven of the reality show.

But since calling time on her career with WWE, the star has decided to treat herself to a spot of pampering.

She tweeted: ''Off to a fantastic start with my beautiful mom ladyj821!! This weekend is all about pampering... (sic).''