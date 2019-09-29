Eva Marcille has given birth.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and her husband Michael Sterling welcomed son Maverick on Friday (27.09.19). Michael revealed in a speech over the weekend.

He said: ''Yesterday, he decided he was not going to wait. He was going to come, so yesterday at 4:12 p.m., my wife and I welcomed Maverick. He came in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, 20 and a half inches. He's doing terrific. Mom is good and healthy, and we're just excited.''

Eva, 34, also posted a video of her husband's speech on her Instagram story.

Maverick is the second child for Eva and Michael, the pair welcomed son Michael Todd Sterling Jr together in April 2018.

Eva - who tied the knot with Michael in October 2018 - also has daughter Marley Rae, five, from a previous relationship with Kevin McCall.

The pair split in 2014 after she obtained a restraining order against him and full custody of Marley Rae.

In August, 2019, a Fulton County Superior Court judge in Georgia in August approved a petition by Eva to change her daughter's name to Marley Rae Sterling.

A representative for the star told DailyMail.com: ''Kevin McCall was given an ample amount of time to petition any action and never did... the documents speak for themselves and there will be no further comment on this matter at this time.''