Eva Longoria would be 100 percent behind her son Santiago if he wanted to become an actor when he was older.
Eva Longoria would support her son if he wanted to become an actor.
The 'Desperate Housewives' star would love if her five-month-old son - who she shares with her husband José Bastón - followed in her footsteps into the film industry when he is older.
She said: ''Santiago goes to work with me and is so sweet - he causes no trouble. He comes on the set, but so far has not given an opinion of my work! When I direct, he watches me and pays close attention. If he decides to be an actor when he grows up, of course I would support him!''
And the 43-year-old actress says the ''best part'' of being a mother is seeing her little one go through every stage of his life right in front of her eyes.
She added to People magazine: ''The best part of being a mom is that I get to see every stage my son encounters and I think it's the best thing ever. Like the first time he giggles, I think that is the best part of being a mom. Then he goes to another stage where he rolls over, and I think that is the best. Everything he does is the best thing about being a mother!''
Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted she is ''embracing every moment'' of parenthood.
She said: ''I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch. I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice. It's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women.''
