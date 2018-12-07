Eva Longoria would support her son if he wanted to become an actor.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star would love if her five-month-old son - who she shares with her husband José Bastón - followed in her footsteps into the film industry when he is older.

She said: ''Santiago goes to work with me and is so sweet - he causes no trouble. He comes on the set, but so far has not given an opinion of my work! When I direct, he watches me and pays close attention. If he decides to be an actor when he grows up, of course I would support him!''

And the 43-year-old actress says the ''best part'' of being a mother is seeing her little one go through every stage of his life right in front of her eyes.

She added to People magazine: ''The best part of being a mom is that I get to see every stage my son encounters and I think it's the best thing ever. Like the first time he giggles, I think that is the best part of being a mom. Then he goes to another stage where he rolls over, and I think that is the best. Everything he does is the best thing about being a mother!''

Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted she is ''embracing every moment'' of parenthood.

She said: ''I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch. I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice. It's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women.''