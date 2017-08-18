Eva Longoria is set to put on her first catwalk show this year.

The 42-year-old actress will showcase a new collection for her eponymous clothing line The Eva Longoria Collection at New York Fashion Week, which will take place in the American city, on September 13 this year, the WWD has reported.

And it is believed the 'Desperate Housewives' star's exhibition will be live-streamed on Facebook, and it will also be broadcasted in a 360 degree virtual reality.

The brunette beauty has revealed she has constantly been asked to launch a clothing line, which she has wanted to do ''forever''.

Speaking previously about her fashion ventures, Eva - who is married to Jose Baston - said: ''People keep asking me why it's taken me so long to do a clothing line, because I've been wanting to do it forever.''

And the American star has revealed she has waited to release a fashion range because she only ever wants to throw herself whole-heartedly into the creative process.

She explained at the time of her first launch with The Limited: ''I was offered a lot of different deals - it was basically to just put your name on something. But I wanted to be part of the process. I wanted to design, I wanted to help in the sourcing, I wanted to be involved in buying the artwork (for prints and graphics), everything. And to do that, it is its own full-time job.''

And Eva has revealed it has been a ''lifelong project'' of hers to join the fashion industry because she has been sewing since she was seven years old.

Speaking previously, she said: ''It's a lifelong project of mine to be in the fashion industry. I've been sewing since the age of seven.

''I want to be modern yet classic, so it's a constant balance in this ever-changing industry. It's an exciting time for me and my brand, I'm honoured to receive this from such a prestigious organisation.''