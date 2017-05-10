Eva Longoria feels she has been married to husband Jose Baston for ''40 years''.

The 42-year-old actress and the 49-year-old hunk tied the knot in May last year in Mexico, and although the former 'Desperate Housewives' star sometimes feels like the pair are still ''newlyweds'', there are times when she also feels they have been together her entire life.

Speaking about her romance with the dark-haired hunk to ET Online, the brunette beauty said: ''We're always like newlyweds.

''Some days we feel like we've been married for 40 years and other days we feel like we've been married for two seconds - just depends on the day!''

And the couple are set to celebrate their one year wedding anniversary on May 21 abroad because Eva - who has been the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris since 2005 - is set to work in Cannes on a new campaign for the brand.

She said: ''I'm going to be working in Cannes with L'Oreal. It's my 12th year with L'Oreal, so I'll be there and he's coming and we're going to make it a long week.''

However her spouse doesn't mind combining Eva's work commitments with their milestone as the duo are both ''priorities for each other''.

The Texas-born star said: ''We're priorities for each other, so it's pretty easy.''

And the fashion icon - who was previously married to Tony Parker and Tyler Christopher - has hinted she would like to start a family with Jose, but despite the pregnancy rumours she has admitted she is not currently expecting a child and has blamed her ''fat'' stomach on over-eating during a recent holiday in Hawaii.

She said: ''I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that's the news of the day. I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.''

But when asked if there may be a special announcement in the future, she replied: ''Maybe''.