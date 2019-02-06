Eva Longoria wants to ''support and uplift'' her fellow Latinas including pals America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez.
The 'Desperate Housewives' star wants the best for her friends America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez and gushed about how ''inspiring'' they are.
She said: ''We were just together at Gina Rodriguez's premiere for 'Miss Bala'. It's important to us to continue to support and uplift each other. America's a leader. She's an example. She's smart, she's intelligent, she's inspiring. We had our babies at the same time, so we're constantly leaning on each other for mother stuff. 'What are you doing? Are you feeding? I'm feeding. Are you sleeping? Yeah, he's sleeping.' We're constantly calling each other. We text all the time, we see each other all the time.''
And the 43-year-old actress will always fight to see more Latino men and women on television as she feels they are ''underrepresented onscreen''.
Speaking as she promoted her new series, 'Grand Hotel', at ABC's Television Critics Association winter press tour, she added: ''There was a study that was out that makes sense: Latinos are 18 percent of the population, but we're 23 percent of ticket buyers to movies, and we over index in TV, but we're underrepresented onscreen and behind the camera. I want to create those stories for our community, because we can't be what we can't see, and if all you see on the news in the media is negative depictions of us, you have to counter balance that with our storytelling and our perspective. For me, I think when people see Latinos in television and media, it not only teaches others about minority communities, but it teaches us what we think of ourselves, and that's what I want to change. We have to think of ourselves as more, and I want to show that on TV.''
