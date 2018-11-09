Eva Longoria wants to join the Spice Girls on their tour and joked about taking pal Victoria Beckham's space for highly anticipated Spice Girls reunion.
Eva Longoria wants to join the Spice Girls on their tour.
It was announced earlier this week that the iconic girl band - excluding Victoria Beckham - would be reuniting for a UK reunion tour and the 43-year-old actress joked about taking pal Victoria's space for highly anticipated performances.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday (08.11.18), she said: ''You know what, I am known around the ways as Latina Spice, I don't know if they need me to sing, but I'm a good backup dancer!''
The 'Desperate Housewives' star once branded herself 'Latina Spice' on a social media post in 2015 sharing a snap of herself posing with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie C and Victoria at her husband, David's 50th birthday bash.
Meanwhile, the actress also expressed her happiness that pal Zoe Saldana was in attendance at her gala to support her foundation, which aims to unlock the full potential of Latinas all over the world.
She said: ''It means the world to me that Zoe's here, but more importantly that we get to celebrate and honor and applaud all of the work she does for women everywhere.
''For me and the foundation, we celebrate Latinas. Young Latina's can't be what they can't see, and so to be able to see somebody like Zoe is so important to me because this night's more about what my foundation does.
''It's about celebrating what everybody's doing in our community and putting a big, loud spotlight on it, a big loud voice because there's so much overlapping with what we're doing.
''It's important to connect the dots and it's important for us to have this sisterhood and uplift each other and applaud each other.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
After playing comical sidekicks in rom-coms like No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas,...
Brick, McQueen and Lincoln Oodie are three trigger-happy redneck brothers who work for a corrupt...
This lively holiday romp has a steady stream of sharp verbal and visual gags that...
The Sentinel is one of those movies made for commercials and trailers full of shots...
The Sentinel is one of those movies made for commercials and trailers full of shots...