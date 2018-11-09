Eva Longoria wants to join the Spice Girls on their tour.

It was announced earlier this week that the iconic girl band - excluding Victoria Beckham - would be reuniting for a UK reunion tour and the 43-year-old actress joked about taking pal Victoria's space for highly anticipated performances.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday (08.11.18), she said: ''You know what, I am known around the ways as Latina Spice, I don't know if they need me to sing, but I'm a good backup dancer!''

The 'Desperate Housewives' star once branded herself 'Latina Spice' on a social media post in 2015 sharing a snap of herself posing with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie C and Victoria at her husband, David's 50th birthday bash.

Meanwhile, the actress also expressed her happiness that pal Zoe Saldana was in attendance at her gala to support her foundation, which aims to unlock the full potential of Latinas all over the world.

She said: ''It means the world to me that Zoe's here, but more importantly that we get to celebrate and honor and applaud all of the work she does for women everywhere.

''For me and the foundation, we celebrate Latinas. Young Latina's can't be what they can't see, and so to be able to see somebody like Zoe is so important to me because this night's more about what my foundation does.

''It's about celebrating what everybody's doing in our community and putting a big, loud spotlight on it, a big loud voice because there's so much overlapping with what we're doing.

''It's important to connect the dots and it's important for us to have this sisterhood and uplift each other and applaud each other.''