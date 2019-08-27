Eva Longoria has signed up to direct a biopic about the inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star was previously announced to be making her big screen directional debut with '24/7', and now it has been confirmed that she is also set to helm 'Flamin' Hot' about Richard Montane, who created the popular spicy corn snack.

The movie, which is to be produced by DeVon Franklin via Fox, doesn't focus on Cheetos, but the rags to riches story of Richard, the son of a Mexican immigrant, who started out as a janitor at Frito Lay - the subsidiary of PepsiCo, who also manufacture Doritos and Ruffles - to becoming the name behind the world famous flavour.

Meanwhile, Eva recently admitted she didn't feel she was ''reaching her full potential'' as an actress.

She said: ''I knew when I was on set [as an actress] I wasn't reaching my full potential as a human being, and I love telling people what to do - I'm really good at it. I say this confidently, not arrogantly. I'm a really good director because I'm a woman, because directing is about problem-solving and I think woman are the best problem solvers in the world.''

And the 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' star previously admitted her ''goal'' is to direct and produce.

She said: ''My goal has always been to direct and produce. I want to see my stories reflected on the big and small screens. I want more control over my destiny in this industry. Economic mobility is one way to empower Latinas. Latinas are the CEOs of the household finances and health decisions. I want to give women the tools to make sure they become engines for good.

''I want to be the female George Clooney. He directs, produces and stars. I want to be in charge of the final product. Everyone goes, 'Oh, she's an actor - turned - director,' and I'm like, 'No, I was always a director and a producer who happened to become an actor.'''