The former Desperate Housewives star debuted her first collection for the American brand in July (16), and followed it up with a holiday range in November (16).

However, the continuation of her line has since been thrown into question after company officials shut down all 250 of its stores on Sunday (08Jan17), laying off 4,000 employees.

"We're sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors," a statement reads, "but this isn't goodbye. The styles you love are still available online - we're just a quick click away 24 hours a day."

The Limited is owned by private equity firm Sun Capital, and executives have blamed the "increasingly challenging environment for mall-based retail and women's apparel" for the abrupt store closures.

The Limited becomes the latest U.S. retailer to suffer widespread retail closures after Sears and MACy's also announced plans to shut down several stores.

Eva has yet to comment on the status of her clothing range, which she is hoping to expand later this year (17).

At the time of her initial The Limited collection launch, which featured chic tailoring and figure hugging dresses reflecting her own style, she explained why it had taken her so long to release her own fashion line.

"I've been wanting to do it forever," she told The Hollywood Reporter last summer (16). "I was offered a lot of different deals - it was basically to just put your name on something. But I wanted to be part of the process. I wanted to design, I wanted to help in the sourcing, I wanted to be involved in buying the artwork (for prints and graphics), everything. And to do that, it is its own full-time job."