Eva Longoria's 15-year-old stepson chose her baby's name, Santiago.
The 44-year-old actress and her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston - who has Natalia and twins Mariana and José with ex-wife Natalia Esperón - welcomed their first child into the world 14 months ago, and the former 'Desperate Housewives' star knew she wanted the tot to have a name beginning with S so she ''fell in love'' with Santiago as soon as it was suggested to her.
She told Britain's OK! Magazine: ''Pepe has three kids so I'm a stepmum to three beautiful children. Jose, who is 15, said to us, 'What about Santiago?' And I fell in love with it.
''I was looking for 'S' names. My family is Spanish and that's a very common name in the north of Spain so it all worked out.''
While the 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' actress admitted having a baby has been ''life changing'', she is cherishing every moment of parenthood and thinks she was right to wait until later in life because she's better equipped now.
She said: ''It is beautiful. Of course, it's life changing. Everyone says it is life changing - but it really is!
''Age wasn't ever a factor for me. I never put pressure on myself.
''I am really happy that I was established in my career and that I'm way more patient now.
''For me, children are always a product of love and Santi's a product of how much Pepe and I love each other.''
When Eva met her husband, she was ''single and happy'' but knew instantly he was the right partner for her.
She said: ''We met through a mutual friend. IT was the first time in my life that I was single and happy.
''But when I pet Pepe, I finally met my equal - intellectually, emotionally and financially.
''We didn't need anything from each other, we wanted to be with each other. He's a beautiful soul.
''He's probably the kindest human being I know.
''Everybody falls in love with Pepe.''
