Eva Longoria's pet pooch has passed away.

The 43-year-old actress is just days away from welcoming her first child into the world, but she has had her home struck by tragedy after her beloved dog Jinxy ''passed away in [her] arms'' whilst at the vets, following a stroke that he couldn't recover from.

Posting a series of pictures of her fluffy white friend - including one of her cradling him at the vets during his final moments - on Instagram on Friday (15.06.18), she wrote: ''So the day I've been dreading happened last night. Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet. He had a stroke that he just couldn't come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter. He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along. I'm so sad but know that he's out of his suffering. Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy (sic)''

The 'Desperate Housewives' star is due to give birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón in the coming days, and last month held an ''emotional'' pyjama-themed baby shower.

A source said: ''Eva wore a strapless, white dress and was glowing. She kept laughing and touching her baby bump. They played several baby games and Eva was in the best mood. At the end of the shower, Pepe showed up and Eva got very emotional. He thanked the guests for coming and said that they can't wait to meet their baby. It was a very special baby shower.''

Meanwhile, Eva says she ''can't wait'' to meet her little bundle of joy but keeps forgetting she's pregnant.

She said recently: ''I can't wait to meet him. I just can't wait to see what his personality's like, who he looks like, how much hair he's gonna have. There's so much I look forward to, and I can't believe it's becoming more and more real every day. I have been working, so sometimes I wake up and I forget I am pregnant. Like this morning, I was like, 'Oh my god, I am late!' and then I was like, 'Why can't I get out of bed?' and I was like, 'Helppp!' And then I was like, 'Oh yeah, this thing.' ... [I said] we should go skiing next weekend and he said no. I didn't know why. I was like, 'Why can't we go? What is the problem?' And I was like, 'Oh god, I forgot!'''