Eva Longoria breastfed her son in the middle of the jungle.

The 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' star's son Santiago was just two-months-old when she was filming the movie so she would always have him on set, despite being in the middle of the real-life leafy jungle.

She said: ''It was the first time being a mom and playing a mom and having a kid. I was breastfeeding so I had to [have him on set].''

When Eva found out about the project she had to be a part of it because it is ''authentically Latin'' and Latino characters are not being added in to ''check a box''.

Speaking to Extra TV, she shared: ''It's so important. It's the reason why I wanted to do the movie. It's authentically Latin.

''There's no check the box, let's insert Latino character here. It's Dora, she's Latina. Of course her parents would be Latino and then her friend Diego, he's Latino. And they have a grandma. It's not forced upon you. No one's hitting you on the head with a tortilla.''

Eva had previously confessed she feels ''blessed'' to be a mother.

She said: ''I mean you never shut it off. Not even when you're sleeping. It's mommy mode all day long. I'm Santi's mom now. I don't know any other way to describe it ... it's just such a genuine blessing. I'm lucky that I have an amazing baby to take this journey with me.''

And Eva says motherhood has ''intensified'' her philanthropy, as she's dedicated to leaving the world a better place for her son.

She shared: ''The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy. Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!' It really, really matters and so, for me, I think it's not about telling Santi how to be, it's about showing him by example. I'm really blessed to have my amazing family that all leads by example. Hopefully he'll follow those steps.