Eva Longoria turned to directing because she feels she wasn't ''reaching her full potential'' as an actress.
Eva Longoria wasn't ''reaching her full potential'' as an actress.
The 'Desperate Housewives' star made the decision to step behind the camera and feels she makes a great director because she is a woman and they are ''the best problem solvers in the world''.
She said: ''I knew when I was on set [as an actress] I wasn't reaching my full potential as a human being, and I love telling people what to do - I'm really good at it.
''I say this confidently, not arrogantly. I'm a really good director because I'm a woman, because directing is about problem-solving and I think woman are the best problem solvers in the world.''
However, the 41-year-old actress and director still believes there is a bias towards men in the industry, using the example of how she couldn't get a female remake of the hit TV series 'Magnum P.I.' made.
Speaking at the MAKERS Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, she added: ''At the end of Magnum P.I. back then, he had a daughter. So, we were making the sequel where she's a badass. She's everything Magnum was, except a woman. And it didn't get made. I really feel that was that unconscious bias of that study if people go 'well, we just don't see her doing everything he did.' And I go, why not? Why can't you see it that way?''
Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted her ''goal'' is to direct and produce.
She said: ''My goal has always been to direct and produce. I want to see my stories reflected on the big and small screens. I want more control over my destiny in this industry.
''Economic mobility is one way to empower Latinas. Latinas are the CEOs of the household finances and health decisions. I want to give women the tools to make sure they become engines for good.''
And the brunette beauty has dreams of becoming the ''female George Clooney''.
She said: ''I want to be the female George Clooney. He directs, produces and stars. I want to be in charge of the final product. Everyone goes, 'Oh, she's an actor-turned-director,' and I'm like, 'No, I was always a director and a producer who happened to become an actor.'''
The rapper has once again hit out at the new President.
Her world tour is announced following her Super Bowl LI performance.
The singer plays Mia Grey in the second part of the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.
They couldn't have picked a better pair for this legendary song.
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
After playing comical sidekicks in rom-coms like No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas,...
Brick, McQueen and Lincoln Oodie are three trigger-happy redneck brothers who work for a corrupt...
This lively holiday romp has a steady stream of sharp verbal and visual gags that...
The Sentinel is one of those movies made for commercials and trailers full of shots...
The Sentinel is one of those movies made for commercials and trailers full of shots...