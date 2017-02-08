Eva Longoria wasn't ''reaching her full potential'' as an actress.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star made the decision to step behind the camera and feels she makes a great director because she is a woman and they are ''the best problem solvers in the world''.

She said: ''I knew when I was on set [as an actress] I wasn't reaching my full potential as a human being, and I love telling people what to do - I'm really good at it.

''I say this confidently, not arrogantly. I'm a really good director because I'm a woman, because directing is about problem-solving and I think woman are the best problem solvers in the world.''

However, the 41-year-old actress and director still believes there is a bias towards men in the industry, using the example of how she couldn't get a female remake of the hit TV series 'Magnum P.I.' made.

Speaking at the MAKERS Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, she added: ''At the end of Magnum P.I. back then, he had a daughter. So, we were making the sequel where she's a badass. She's everything Magnum was, except a woman. And it didn't get made. I really feel that was that unconscious bias of that study if people go 'well, we just don't see her doing everything he did.' And I go, why not? Why can't you see it that way?''

Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted her ''goal'' is to direct and produce.

She said: ''My goal has always been to direct and produce. I want to see my stories reflected on the big and small screens. I want more control over my destiny in this industry.

''Economic mobility is one way to empower Latinas. Latinas are the CEOs of the household finances and health decisions. I want to give women the tools to make sure they become engines for good.''

And the brunette beauty has dreams of becoming the ''female George Clooney''.

She said: ''I want to be the female George Clooney. He directs, produces and stars. I want to be in charge of the final product. Everyone goes, 'Oh, she's an actor-turned-director,' and I'm like, 'No, I was always a director and a producer who happened to become an actor.'''