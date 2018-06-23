Eva Longoria's five-day-old son has watched his first World Cup game.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star and her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston dressed their newborn, Santiago Enrique, in his own custom made Mexico shirt to witness them beat South Korea 2-1 at Russia's Rostov Arena on Saturday (23.06.18).

Alongside an adorable photo of Santiago in his green top with his nickname ''Santi'' emblazoned on it, Eva wrote on Instagram: ''Look who's ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup [sic]''

The brunette beauty's best friend Victoria Beckham's retired soccer ace husband, David Beckham, commented: ''OMG best picture ever.

''I'm so happy for you guys. What an amazing picture and a proud moment @evalongoria. [sic]''

Whilst singer Ricky Martin added in Spanish: ''QUE BELLEZA!!!!!!'', which means ''that beauty'' in English.

After welcoming their first child into the world on Tuesday (19.06.18), the couple said: ''We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.''

Santiago was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighed in at 6 lbs and 13 oz.

The 43-year-old actress previously admitted she felt ''nervous'' at the thought of giving birth.

She said recently: ''[I'm] excited but nervous. Nervous, excited, emotional.''

Eva previously shared her hope that her son will learn to ''applaud and honour'' feminism when he grows up, because she believes the world needs ''more good men''.

She said: ''We have this wonderful wave of future feminists coming into this world with a different view of what this global community we live in should look like. I'm so excited that I'm having a boy because I think the world needs more good men. This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women and I think it's important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honour it.''