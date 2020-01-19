Eva Longoria feels like her family is ''complete'' now she has her son.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star feels so blessed to have her 18-month-old son Santiago with her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''He's amazing. He's really good. He's a good sleeper. He's a good eater, traveler. He's just a great kid. I got really lucky. I think God was like, this is what you're going to need to make it. Yes my family is complete!''

Meanwhile, Eva recently said she felt ''blessed'' to be Santiago's mother.

She said: ''I mean you never shut it off. Not even when you're sleeping. It's mommy mode all day long.I'm Santi's mom now. I don't know any other way to describe it ... it's just such a genuine blessing. I'm lucky that I have an amazing baby to take this journey with me ... The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy. Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!' It really, really matters and so, for me, I think it's not about telling Santi how to be, it's about showing him by example. I'm really blessed to have my amazing family that all leads by example. Hopefully he'll follow those steps.''

And Eva is taking a ''laidback'' approach to parenting.

She said: ''There's a laid-backness of letting Santi, even at this stage, run around and put things in his mouth so he knows, 'That doesn't taste good.' I want him to figure things out. At the same time, making sure you have structure and discipline is very important.''