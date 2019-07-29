'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria has a ''superpower'' for directing.
The 'Desperate Housewives' star is set to make her directorial debut on a female comedy, before turning her talent to a movie about her Latino community and she thinks she will do a great job because she will be ''able to navigate those worlds in a very specific way''.
Speaking at the HollyRod Foundation's 21st annual DesignCare Gala, she said: ''Both are really extensions of worlds I know. As a director I'm able to navigate those worlds in a very specific way. And I have a superpower for both.''
Eva didn't feel she was ''reaching her full potential'' as an actress.
She said: ''I knew when I was on set [as an actress] I wasn't reaching my full potential as a human being, and I love telling people what to do - I'm really good at it. I say this confidently, not arrogantly. I'm a really good director because I'm a woman, because directing is about problem-solving and I think woman are the best problem solvers in the world.''
And Eva previously admitted her ''goal'' is to direct and produce.
She said: ''My goal has always been to direct and produce. I want to see my stories reflected on the big and small screens. I want more control over my destiny in this industry. Economic mobility is one way to empower Latinas. Latinas are the CEOs of the household finances and health decisions. I want to give women the tools to make sure they become engines for good.
''I want to be the female George Clooney. He directs, produces and stars. I want to be in charge of the final product. Everyone goes, 'Oh, she's an actor - turned - director,' and I'm like, 'No, I was always a director and a producer who happened to become an actor.'''
