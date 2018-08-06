Eva Longoria has an ''amazing community of women'' who have helped her ease into life as a new mother.

The 43-year-old actress gave birth to her little boy Santiago Enrique, whom she has with her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston, seven weeks ago, and has praised her close female friends - including Kerry Washington - for forming a much needed support system.

When asked if she was struggling with the any self-doubt as a new parent, she said: ''No ... When people go, 'Your mother instincts kick in,' that's true. Kerry Washington's basically my doula. I just have this amazing community of women around me that have really helped me transition into motherhood, and I think you need that.''

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star has called on fellow actress Kerry - who has four-year-old daughter Isabelle and 22-month-old son Caleb with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha - for advice, but says the best tip has been to ''follow [her] own instincts''.

Asked what Kerry's best piece of advice has been, Eva added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''To follow your own instincts. I have a baby nurse, I have my mom, I've got my mother-in-law and she's like, 'You have the best instincts.'''

Meanwhile, Eva recently admitted she has been lucky with how ''easy and sweet'' Santiago has been so far, and she can't get over how much of a ''dream'' the tiny tot is.

She said: ''He's a dream, and he's such a good baby. I knock on wood. He's just been so easy, so sweet, we've been really lucky, he's super healthy. It's just been great. Everything he does is cute. His noises he makes, his smile. He's finding his voice, so he makes all these funny [baby noises], you're just like, 'What was that?' He talks a lot. I mean, he just wants to talk and talk.

''What's amazing is seeing him grow so much from just your breast milk. And I'm like, 'This is crazy! All you're eating is what's coming out of my body and you're just like doubled in size. And it's going way too fast already.''