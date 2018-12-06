Eva Longoria has praised the ''sisterhood'' that has developed thanks to the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.
The 43-year-old actress has credited the two movements - which were born from the influx of women in Hollywood who came forward to report sexual misconduct last year - with bringing women together in a way they've ''never been connected'' before, as she can now ''call any woman'' in her industry and get advice.
She said: ''What's come out of the Time's Up movement, which we launched about a year ago, was this insane sisterhood. We've never been connected the way we are now, Reese [Witherspoon] and I, and Natalie Portman and I, women I never knew and never would have known unless we worked together.
''Now you can pick up the phone and call any woman in our industry and go, 'I need your help, what happened with this?' Whether it's negotiations, whether it's 'Should I take this role?', or you know, Me Too moments. So it's been fascinating.''
And among Latina actresses in particular, the 'Desperate Housewives' star says they are coming together to make sure they do more to ''mobilise'' the vote among Latin Americans ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Speaking to People magazine, she added: ''So the Latina network, we've always circulated in each other's orbits, but now we're really really close, and we're actually going to doing a lot for the next ... for the upcoming election for mobilising the Latino vote.''
Eva's comments come after she recently admitted she has a strong sense of self worth, and doesn't feel any pressure to to lose weight after giving birth to her son Santiago - whom she has with Jose 'Pepe' Baston' - in June.
She said: ''I don't really succumb to any pressure.
''So if people were saying, 'Hurry up and lose weight,' I don't know, because I don't listen to it.'
''I've had some amazing women in my life - my mom, my sisters - who really taught me about my self-worth from very early on in life.
''I come from a family of strong women, so it would have been impossible for me to lose my self-worth.''
