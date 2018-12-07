L'Oreal Paris ambassador Eva Longoria has heaped praise on the brand for championing women with its 'You're worth it' slogan.
Eva Longoria has praised L'Oreal for championing women and their ''struggle'' for power.
The 43-year-old star - who is an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris - has opened up about the difficulties, and said the huge brand is helping with its 'You're worth it' slogan.
Speaking at the company's annual Women of Worth Awards, Eva said: ''We're finding our voices and our power every day, and there's a struggle to do that in every industry -- not just Hollywood, in every industry -- so to see a big company like L'Oréal doing the work and representing this slogan, which is, 'You're worth it,' making sure women are finding their worth in life, is really important.''
Meanwhile, the proud mum gave birth to her first child - son Santiago - with her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston in June, and she hasn't felt any outside pressure to get her pre-baby body back.
She told Extra: ''Well, I don't really succumb to any pressures outside of myself, but I really gave my body time to heal and just embrace...
''I was breastfeeding and just enjoying postpartum and basking in his energy and this beautiful life I created, and so I was very forgiving to my body because it created a human!
''It's just now I'm starting to get back to working out and dieting... but not even hardcore, just like, you know what? Let's start... let's start to do some movements, see what happens.''
The 'Desperate Housewives' star recently revealed she is on a ''very serious'' weight training programme and being more careful with her diet, but she's happy she didn't rush getting back into exercise and gave her body the time it needed to recover.
She said: ''I still love yoga, but my workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training.
''I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn't too hard about getting back into shape.
''Now I'm working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I'm barely starting to get back into it.''
