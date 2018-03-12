Pregnant Eva Longoria has outgrown all of her clothes.

The 42-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón - who has three children from a previous marriage - and her ever-expanding tummy means that her wardrobe is now extremely limited.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' alumni showed off an all-white outfit that was struggling to cover her baby bump on her Instagram story before sharing her woes with her followers.

She said: ''Can I just show you guys that my sweaters don't fit me anymore on my belly, I try to keep pulling them down and they just go back up.''

However, 'Scandal' actress Kerry Washington - who has daughter Isabelle, three, and son Caleb, 17 months, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha - has been giving Eva her old maternity clothes in a bid to cheer her up and help her feel comfortable, and the star hopes to continue the act of kindness by doing the same after she gives birth.

She said: ''She gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes. It's like the traveling suitcase - it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I'll pass it on. Kerry's been amazing.''

According to Eva, the 41-year-old actress has been an amazing friend to her during her pregnancy, and she told Access how Kerry has been teaching her the ins and outs of motherhood.

She said: ''Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I've been leaning on during pregnancy.

''She helped me find a baby nurse, and [figure out what] a doula is. She's been an endless source of information.''

Meanwhile, Eva is proving her determination to make the most of her work opportunities before she gives birth in a few weeks by filming a pilot for ABC in Miami, where she shared her sadness over not being able to enjoy a run along the beach.

Sharing the beachfront view via and Instagram Live on Friday (09.03.18) she said: ''I miss running on the beach.''