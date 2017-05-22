Eva Longoria ''never thought'' she would get married again.

The 42-year-old actress tied the knot with José Bastón in 2016 but admits before she met her spouse, she couldn't see herself walking down the aisle again after her two previous marriages ended in divorce.

She said: ''I'm not a fan of marriage [but] I like being married to him. I never thought I would get married again. It's him, he makes it all worth it.''

And the 'Desperate Housewives' star gushed about how her husband is ''full of surprises''.

She told People magazine: ''My husband's full of surprises. You would think I would catch on that something's happening, but I don't, ever ...

''[For our anniversary,] I wanted to stay in the room and play backgammon, because I was winning ... and he was like, 'No we should go to dinner.' He surprised me at dinner with a beautiful gift and a song and a singer; it was just amazing.''

Meanwhile, Eva previously revealed she feels like she's been married to José for ''40 years''.

She shared: ''We're always like newlyweds. Some days we feel like we've been married for 40 years and other days we feel like we've been married for two seconds - just depends on the day!''

The brunette beauty feels like the ''luckiest human'' alive since marrying José.

She explained: ''I feel like I'm the luckiest human being in the world, and he feels that he's the luckiest and that's a beautiful thing. We have so much respect for each other's dreams and ambitions, for our families and our life goals together. I never felt I was partnered with an equal until I met him ...

''If it [having children] is on the horizon for us, then great, but we are just enjoying each other now.''