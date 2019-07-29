Eva Longoria says motherhood has ''intensified'' her philanthropy.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star welcomed son Santiago Enrique Bastón into the world 13 months ago and his arrival has made her want to give back even more as she wants to leave the world a better place for her son.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy. Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!' It really, really matters and so, for me, I think it's not about telling Santi how to be, it's about showing him by example. I'm really blessed to have my amazing family that all leads by example. Hopefully he'll follow those steps.''

Eva previously admitted she feels ''pressure'' to raise a good man in today's world and wants to teach her son to ''understand equality and feminism''.

She said: ''I feel there's more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism. But it's not about telling him, it's about showing him in his everyday life.''

The 44-year-old actress - who has Santiago with José Bastón - wants to see more of a ''normalisation'' of mothers within Hollywood.

She added: ''I do think there has to be a normalisation within Hollywood to make sure that motherhood is accepted in a wider way. Many times, you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take time off until you're looking a certain way.''

The brunette beauty is ''embracing every moment'' of parenthood.

She said: ''I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch. I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice. It's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women.''