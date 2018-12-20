Eva Longoria ''can't remember'' what life was like before becoming a mother.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star has marked her baby boy Santiago's half birthday with a gushing post about the six-month-old tot - whom she has with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston - and how much laughter he brings to her life.

Alongside an adorable picture of her laying next to her son, Eva wrote on Instagram: ''My sweet angel, you are 6months today and it feels like you were just born yesterday! Although I can't remember my life without you. Your laughter melts my heart in ways you will never know. I love mi cosita preciosa! #BabyBaston #Santi #6Months (sic)''

The 43-year-old actress recently admitted the ''best part'' of being a mother is seeing her little one go through every stage of his life right in front of her eyes.

She said: ''The best part of being a mom is that I get to see every stage my son encounters and I think it's the best thing ever. Like the first time he giggles, I think that is the best part of being a mom. Then he goes to another stage where he rolls over, and I think that is the best. Everything he does is the best thing about being a mother!''

The 'Overboard' actress - who married the 50-year-old Mexican businessman in 2016 - previously admitted she is ''embracing every moment'' of parenthood.

She said: ''I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch. I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice. It's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women.''