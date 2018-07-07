Eva Longoria loves ''morning cuddles'' with her son.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star feels blessed to have newborn son Santiago Enrique - who she shares with her husband, Jose 'Pepe' Baston - in her life.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Morning cuddles with this angel are the best! #HappyFriday (sic)''

Eva previously revealed she felt ''so grateful'' to have her son in her life.

She said: ''We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.''

Santiago was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighed in at 6 lbs and 13 oz. and the 43-year-old actress had admitted she felt ''nervous'' at the thought of giving birth.

She said previously: ''[I'm] excited but nervous. Nervous, excited, emotional ... Everything's uncomfortable. It's not just your belly - everything gets bigger. I've never seen my thighs so big, and my boobs, they're in the way of everything. It's hard.''

Eva had also previously shared her hope that her son will learn to ''applaud and honour'' feminism when he grows up, because she believes the world needs ''more good men''.

She said: ''We have this wonderful wave of future feminists coming into this world with a different view of what this global community we live in should look like. I'm so excited that I'm having a boy because I think the world needs more good men. This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women and I think it's important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honour it.''