Eva Longoria is set to join the cast of upcoming romantic-drama 'Sylvie', which is set in New York between the 1950s and 1960s.
Eva Longoria is set to star in new romantic-drama 'Sylvie'.
The 43-year-old actress will be one of the leads in the movie which is set in New York City between the 1950s and 1960s, however, details about her character are being kept under wraps.
The former 'Desperate Housewives' star will appear alongside Tessa Thompson as the titular character who has a summer romance with aspiring saxophonist Robert - played by former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha - after he takes a job at her father's record store in Harlem and when the pair fatefully reconnect several years later, they find their love for each other is still strong.
Thompson is also acting as an executive producer for the film, alongside Asomugha, who will produce through his iAm21 Entertainment banner alongside 'The Banker' star Jonathan Baker, 'Dirty Laundry' Gabrielle Glore and 'Crown Heights' Matthew Thurm.
Eugene Ashe will write and direct the movie and 'Sylvie' began production in Los Angeles last year.
Eva has taken something of a step back from the screen since the huge success of her ABC series 'Desperate Housewives' and has mainly been focusing on producing and directing shows such as Lifetime's 'Devious Maids' and 'Telenovela' - but she is part of the upcoming 'Dora the Explorer' movie.
The 'Overboard' star will voice the young adventurer's mother Elena 'Mami' Marquez in the upcoming live adaptation alongside Isabela Moner, who will play Dora.
'Dora the Explorer' is a Nickelodeon children's TV series which first aired in 2000 and is based around the adventures of the titular Spanish-speaking girl, her monkey Boots, her backpack and other animated friends.
In each episode, Dora would go on an adventure in an animated world set inside a computer and she would ask for viewers' help in solving a puzzle or mystery she faced, teaching children both basic Spanish and puzzle solving skills.
