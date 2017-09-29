Eva Longoria is in talks for 'Dog Days'.

The 'Lowriders' star is in discussions about joining the likes of Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell and Finn Wolford in the Ken Marino-directed comedy movie about a group of humans brought together by their pet pooches.

According to Deadline, the 42-year-old actress is being lined up to star as loving wife and mother Grace who doesn't want to disappoint her daughter Amelia when she falls in love with a lost canine.

Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama have penned the script for the motion picture, and filming is due to start next month.

Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Scott Holoryd, and Jennifer Monroe will produce the project.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star - who married José Bastón last year - is a big fan of dogs herself and shares posts about her four-legged friends on a regular basis on her social media accounts.

The brunette beauty has been known to enjoy a morning selfie with her Maltese mutt, Jinxy, and she has even let the cute canine star alongside her in photoshoots.

Longoria is known more for her TV career than her film roles, but her latest movie, 'Lowriders', saw her star alongside Demián Bichir, Gabriel Chavarria and Theo Rossi.

In 2008, the actress appeared opposite Paul Rudd in romantic comedy 'Over Her Dead Body' and two years earlier she co-starred with Michael Douglas and Kiefer Sutherland in crime thriller 'The Sentinel'.