Eva Longoria never felt pressure to lose her baby weight because she has always had a strong sense of self-worth.
Eva Longoria could never lose her self-worth.
The 43-year-old actress - who welcomed son Santiago, her first child with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston' into the world in June - insisted she never felt any ''pressure'' to lose weight after giving birth and simply ignored anyone who criticised her fuller figure because she's always been confident in herself.
She told People magazine: ''I don't really succumb to any pressure.
''So if people were saying, 'Hurry up and lose weight,' I don't know, because I don't listen to it.'
''I've had some amazing women in my life -- my mom, my sisters -- who really taught me about my self-worth from very early on in life.
''I come from a family of strong women, so it would have been impossible for me to lose my self-worth.''
But the 'Desperate Housewives' actress has now embarked on a ''very serious'' weight training programme and being more careful with her diet, but she's happy she didn't rush getting back into exercise and gave her body the time it needed to recover.
She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I still love yoga, but my workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training.
''I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn't too hard about getting back into shape.
''Now I'm working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I'm barely starting to get back into it.''
Eva has previously admitted she hates working out and always hopes her personal trainer will cancel their sessions so she can avoid a gym visit.
She said last year: ''I don't enjoy working out. I always wish my trainer doesn't show up! I'm always like, 'I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels...' ''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
After playing comical sidekicks in rom-coms like No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas,...
Brick, McQueen and Lincoln Oodie are three trigger-happy redneck brothers who work for a corrupt...
This lively holiday romp has a steady stream of sharp verbal and visual gags that...
The Sentinel is one of those movies made for commercials and trailers full of shots...
The Sentinel is one of those movies made for commercials and trailers full of shots...