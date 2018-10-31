Eva Longoria has ''10'' different Halloween outfits for her baby son Santiago.

The 43-year-old actress plans to stay in dressing up her four-month-old son tonight (31.10.18) on the annual spooky holiday, as she has been ''dying'' to get him in some of the cute costumes she picked out.

She said: ''I got like 10 outfits for him, so he'll be having some changes.

''Everybody goes, 'Where are you going?' and I go, 'Nowhere. We're not even leaving the house!' I just am dying to dress him up!''

Becoming a mother has been ''life-changing'' for the former 'Desperate Housewives' star.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[When I was pregnant], all my friends were like, 'Just wait, just wait.' I'm like, 'I know, it's going to be great.

''I mean, I get it, [it'll be] life changing great.' But every cliché that people told me, it's like that times 10.''

And she is loving witnessing Santiago - whom she has with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston - grow and learn new things.

She said: ''For the first two months he was like a beautiful blob and now he's, you know, grabbing and reacting and touching my face. Every stage is my favourite.''

Eva recently hailed the tot her ''miracle'' baby and admitted she's still astonished that she created such a ''bundle of love''.

She posted on Instagram: ''My little angel is 4 months old today! It's going by too fast!

''I still look at Santi and wonder how my body created and nourished this little bundle of love! Truly a miracle! From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before. Happy 4month Birthday mi Santi precioso!!! (sic)''

The 'Overboard' star previously admitted she felt lucky to have had such a ''dream'' baby.

She said: ''He's a dream, and he's such a good baby. I knock on wood. He's just been so easy, so sweet, we've been really lucky, he's super healthy. It's just been great. Everything he does is cute. His noises he makes, his smile. He's finding his voice, so he makes all these funny [baby noises], you're just like, 'What was that?' He talks a lot. I mean, he just wants to talk and talk.''

There's a possibility that Eva and Pepe - who got marred in 2016 - may have more children in the future, but right now she's still ''recovering'' from her first pregnancy.

She said: ''Oh gosh, you know what, let me recover from this one. It's too soon to tell.''