Eva Longoria is ''happy'' she ''jumped back'' into a role shortly after giving birth to her son Santiago, who is now 10 months old.
Eva Longoria is ''happy'' to be back on camera shortly after giving birth.
The 44-year-old actress was accompanied by 10-month-old Santiago - her son with husband Jose Baston - on set for her upcoming role in 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold', and the star was glad to ''jump'' back into a new role after she had her little one, despite having some doubts.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm 20lbs heavier in the film. I still had all my baby weight so I was like, 'Oh my god, why am I doing this right now?
''I should have waited.' But I'm so happy I just jumped in and did it.
''To be able to be with my baby and have him here on set - I've just been so lucky. He sleeps for like 13 hours a day, it's awesome.''
Eva likes having a hectic lifestyle with ''20 things going on'' because she always kept busy with hobbies and a job at a fast-food chain when she was growing up in high-school.
She added: ''I was into sports and I was a cheerleader and I was in band and I was in basketball and I was into track and I worked. I worked at Wendy's, so my high school years were busy. If I don't have 20 things going on, I feel like I'm not doing enough!''
The 'Desperate Housewives' star previously admitted she is ''embracing every moment'' of parenthood since becoming a new mother.
She said: ''I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch. I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice. It's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women.''
