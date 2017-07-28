Eva Longoria has hailed her husband José Bastón as the ''best human being'' in her life.

The 42-year-old actress tied the knot with her 49-year-old spouse last year and the star has taken to social media to gush about her ''partner in crime'', although he ''hates'' it when his wife posts anything about him on her various sites.

Alongside a picture of the happy couple laughing at a table as they sit beside one another, which has been edited with a black and white filter and shared on Eva's Instagram account, she wrote: ''My partner in crime! He hates when I post pics of him, but my husband is the best human being I know. (sic).''

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star - who portrayed Gabrielle Solis in the popular American TV series - has admitted she ''loves each moment'' she shares with her other half, whether they are simply laughing together or travelling across the globe with one another.

She continued: ''We travel the world together, we laugh together, we love each moment together in pure joy. (sic).''

And the dark-haired beauty believes José was born to bring ''love and happiness'' to her.

She concluded her heartfelt post: ''You are my angel Pepe Baston, put on this earth to fill my heart with love and happiness. Te amo vida mía! (sic).''

This sweet outburst of affection comes shortly after the pair celebrated their one year wedding anniversary in May, which saw them soak up the sun in Spain's hotspots, included Marbella, Ibiza.

Rhe pair have recently jetted off to Venice in Italy and Eva has documented her travels on the photo-sharing site, which has seen her enjoy Italian cuisine, sip on red wine whilst in the city and visit various art galleries.

Alongside a photograph of Eva posing next to a statue of a horse and a young girl, she wrote: ''Art! #LaBiennaleDiVenezia (sic).''