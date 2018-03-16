Eva Longoria ''forgets'' she's pregnant sometimes.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star is expecting a baby boy with her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón but admits there are times where she forgets about her bump.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I have been working, so sometimes I wake up and I forget I am pregnant. Like this morning, I was like, 'Oh my god, I am late!' and then I was like, 'Why can't I get out of bed?' and I was like, 'Helppp!' And then I was like, 'Oh yeah, this thing.' ... [I said] we should go skiing next weekend and he said no. I didn't know why. I was like, 'Why can't we go? What is the problem?' And I was like, 'Oh god, I forgot!'''

Meanwhile, Eva previously revealed she feels it is important to teach her unborn son to ''applaud and honour'' feminism.

She said: ''We have this wonderful wave of future feminists coming into this world with a different view of what this global community we live in should look like. I'm so excited that I'm having a boy because I think the world needs more good men. This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women and I think it's important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honour it ... Having my life now with my son and living it with him is great. When I'm directing he is with me, at the Golden Globes he is with me. [It] makes me very happy.''