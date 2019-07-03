Eva Longoria feels ''pressure'' to raise a good man in today's world.

The 44-year-old actress - who welcomed son Santiago Enrique Bastón into the world 12 months ago with her husband José Bastón - says it is very important that she teaches her son to ''understand equality and feminism''.

She said: ''I feel there's more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism. But it's not about telling him, it's about showing him in his everyday life.''

And Eva wants to see more of a ''normalisation'' of mothers within Hollywood.

She added to USA Today: ''I do think there has to be a normalisation within Hollywood to make sure that motherhood is accepted in a wider way. Many times, you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take time off until you're looking a certain way.''

Meanwhile, Eva recently admitted the ''best part'' of being a mother is seeing her little one go through every stage of his life right in front of her eyes.

She said: ''The best part of being a mom is that I get to see every stage my son encounters and I think it's the best thing ever. Like the first time he giggles, I think that is the best part of being a mom. Then he goes to another stage where he rolls over, and I think that is the best. Everything he does is the best thing about being a mother!''

The brunette beauty is ''embracing every moment'' of parenthood.

She said: ''I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch. I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice. It's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women.''