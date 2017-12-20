Eva Longoria is expecting a baby boy.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star's representative has confirmed to Us Weekly she is having her first child with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston and the 42-year-old actress is four months into her pregnancy.

While the baby will be Eva's first, her 49-year-old spouse is already father to Natalia, 22, and 14-year-old Mariana and Jose with his ex-wife Natalia Esperón. The younger children had a triplet, Sebastian, but he tragically died a few days after they were born.

The 'Telenovela' actress previously praised her husband as an ''amazing'' father.

She said: ''You know, it's not even little things he does for me it's what he does for my friends, my family.

''The way he is with the waiter at the restaurant, the way he is with the valet at the restaurant, or the way he is with an elderly woman trying to get into the elevator, just simply considerate at all times.

''And he's a very selfless person and he's an amazing dad, so his children are the most important thing to him and that's really beautiful to watch.''

And Eva revealed she was enjoying the routine she and her businessman husband have together.

She said: ''A weekly schedule is a good example of how my priorities are in life. I work really hard Monday through Friday 9-5 and then I get to go home, cook dinner for my husband, go watch a movie, be with his kids, go to dinner for him for his work thing where I have to play the executive wife.

''I have those duties. And then I do it all over again. I really have a good balance right now in my life, I juggle well I think.''

The 'Brooklyn Nine Nine' actress previously revealed she loves being stepmother to José's brood, but wasn't sure if she was ready to have children of her own.

She said: ''I don't know. Right now I am a stepmum to three amazing kids, and I've had my hands full, and they are amazing and wonderful ... It's been a lot of fun, a lot of fun being a stepmum.''