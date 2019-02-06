Eva Longoria thought it would be ''easy'' to work with her son on set.

The 43-year-old actress didn't think she'd have any problems if she was accompanied by seven-month-old Santiago - her son with husband Jose Baston - because she was only a producer on 'Grand Hotel', rather than appearing on camera, but it was much harder than she had anticipated.

However, Eva has no regrets about her decision.

She said: ''It was fun. When I was directing, I had just had Santi and I was breastfeeding as I was saying action and running around. I thought, 'This will be easy. I'm not in front of the camera. There's no pressure to look amazing,' [but] it was so hard.

''I was like, 'What am I doing?' But he's grown up on the set. He's been on the set every episode. This cast is like his surrogate family.''

Eva is delighted to see the finished series because she had been so ''obsessed'' with the original Spanish story it is based on.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was a lot of fun. It was an original Spanish format that was a period piece that happened in the 1800s and I was obsessed with it.

''I was like, 'I wanna contemporise that. What would a family-owned hotel look like today with the upstairs and the downstairs? What happens if we set it in Miami, which is a sexy character in itself? What happens if we populate it with all these wonderful and beautiful people?' And then voila, you have Grand Hotel.''

Eva previously admitted she is ''embracing every moment'' of parenthood.

She said: ''I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch. I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice. It's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women.''