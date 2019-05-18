Eva Longoria won't let social media ''define'' her.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star has responded to Selena Gomez's recent comments about apps like Instagram and Facebook being ''dangerous'' and ''terrible'' for her generation.

The 44-year-old actress can ''understand'' why young people may not be able to ''handle'' negativity online, but she says she has a ''thick skin'' and doesn't both reading comments about herself.

Speaking during a Kering Women in Motion talk during the Cannes Film Festival, she said: ''I'm older than Selena, also in the sense that I had a really stronger sense of self when social media came out.

''I don't let it define me.

''I don't read the comments. I have a thick skin, so if there's negative stuff it just bounces off ... but I can understand how a young person today cannot handle that.''

Whilst the 26-year-old singer-and-actress - who has one of the most followed Instagram accounts in the world - insisted that although it's an ''amazing platform'', spending too much time online can leave young people ''exposed''.

Speaking at a press conference for her new film 'The Dead Don't Die' in Cannes earlier this week, Selena said: ''For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible.

''I understand that it's amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it's dangerous for sure.''

When asked whether she felt a responsibility to make the platforms safer because of her online popularity, Selena explained that she doesn't like to share ''pointless pictures'' and said social media can be ''devastating'' for people experiencing bullying.

She said: ''I'm grateful I have a platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it.

''I see these young girls ... I'll meet them at meet-and-greets, and they're just devastated by bullying and not having a voice.

''I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.''

The 'Back To You' hitmaker often takes social media breaks and earlier this year, Selena posted for the first time since September last year, as she returned to the site to wish her followers a happy New Year, and to say she's ''proud of the person [she's] becoming'' after taking time away from the spotlight to focus on her mental health and wellbeing.