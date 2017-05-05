Eva Longoria has credited her mother for her ''great head of hair''.

The 42-year-old actress - who has starred in beauty campaigns for hair care giant L'Oréal Paris to show off her brunette locks - has praised her parent, Eva, for passing on her good hair gene to her as she has claimed her mother has ''the best hair in the world''.

Speaking about her aesthetic and the person she has to thank for her aesthetic in a sweet post on her Instagram account, which sees her pose alongside Eva, she wrote: ''I got my great head of hair from my mom! Seriously she has the best hair in the world! She also taught me how to care for it! What are your favorite tips from your mom? Share below! @LorealHair #ad #AlthoughShesBlonde (sic).''

And the former 'Desperate Housewives' star - who played the role Gabrielle Solis in the popular American television series for eight years - has claimed the ''biggest misconception'' about her is that she is sexy ''all the time''.

Speaking previously about people's perception of her, Eva - who married José Bastón last year - said: ''The biggest misconception about me is that I'm sexy all the time. Ask my husband and friends. They think I'm a dork.

''I'm superdomestic.''

The Texas-born style icon has revealed her ''go-to workout'' is running, which she carries out three times throughout the week.

Speaking about her fitness regime, she said: ''My go-to workout is running. I work out about three times a week.''

And Eva has admitted she enjoys exercising because she is left feeling ''most confident'' with her body shape following an intense workout.

She added: ''And I feel most confident with my body after working out.''