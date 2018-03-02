Eva Longoria has been craving cereal for dinner during her pregnancy.

The 42-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her media mogul husband José 'Pepe' Baston, and has said that her burgeoning baby bump has caused her to develop one particular pregnancy craving, in the form of the snack traditionally eaten for breakfast.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story - which stays active on the site for 24 hours - Eva explained: ''You guys, I'm so hungry. And I don't wanna cook anything and I don't feel like ordering anything, so I'm gonna eat cereal, but I can't decide what cereal to eat.

''Just so you know guys, this isn't me. It's my baby. It's my baby wanting cereal for dinner.''

The 'Desperate Housewives' star was unable to choose between her two favourite cereals, Mini Wheats and Fruity Pebbles, so made the decision to have a bowl of each.

She then added: ''Okay, I'm over the Fruity Pebbles. They're too sweet now. Don't you guys eat things from your childhood and you're like, 'How'd I eat that?' Like, 'Why'd I think that was good?'''

Eva's cereal cravings come after she recently admitted to having struggled with her first trimester carrying her ''beautiful surprise'', which coincided with her working behind the camera on Fox's comedy 'The Mick'.

She said: ''I was so nauseous and tired. I thought they're going to think I'm a terrible director because I'm just sleeping all the time! Every chance I got I took a nap!''

Although the baby boy will the star's first child, Mexican businessman José has kids from his marriage to ex-wife Natalia Esperon.

Eva has admitted her maternal instincts kicked in from being a stepmother to José's children Natalia, 21, and 13-year-old twins Mariana and Jose

She previously said: ''I am a stepmom to three amazing kids, and I've had my hands full, and they are amazing and wonderful ... It's been a lot of fun, a lot of fun being a stepmom.''