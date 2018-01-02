Eva Longoria has confirmed her pregnancy in a social media post celebrating the New Year.

News broke that the former 'Desperate Housewives' star was expecting her first child with her husband José 'Pepe' Antonio Bastón at the end of 2017 and now Eva has shared a photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram account, which is followed by 4.1 million people.

Posting a photo of her stomach covered with loving hands, including her own, the 42-year-old actress wrote: ''New year, new adventures! I'm so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! #HappyNewYear #2018 (sic)''

Eva is believed to be five months into her pregnancy.

Although the baby will the star's first child, Mexican businessman José has kids from his marriage to ex-wife Natalia Esperon.

Eva has admitted her maternal instincts kicked in from being a stepmother to José's children Natalia, 21, and 13-year-old twins Mariana and Jose

She previously said: ''I am a stepmom to three amazing kids, and I've had my hands full, and they are amazing and wonderful ... It's been a lot of fun, a lot of fun being a stepmom.''